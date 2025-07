Stinker is a film about an alien who lives in an outhouse — it’s legit delightful

Stinker is a delightful film that is as moving as it is charming, with a large comedic heart. It’s the directorial debut of Yerden Telemissov (best known as Kyril Asimov on Slow Horses), in which he tells a serious themed fairy tale for adults, inspired by his own father’s depression after the death of his mother.

The old, suicidal protagonist (aptly nicknamed Stinker due to his odor) finds a new purpose in life helping an outhouse-dwelling alien find a way home, with help and hindrance from a rich cast of characters. These include the stern shopkeeper grandmother (based on Telemissov’s wife) whose store is adjacent to the outhouse, her iPad-kid granddaughter Aminia, and the gentle, melancholy alien himself. This crew unites in the face of optics and conspiracy-driven governmental ineptitude represented by a local cop and the dreadful mayor. The film boasts strong writing and performances, with highly enjoyable practical creature work.

This multi-genre film, mashing up drama, sci-fi, fantasy and socio political commentary, slowly draws you in with laughter and pathos. Stinker has an open ending, which leaves room for what will no doubt be an equally thoughtful sequel from Telemissov, as he plans to continue telling Kazakh stories in his burgeoning local film industry. ■

Stinker screens again as part of the Fantasia Film Festival at Cinéma J.A. de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.) on Tuesday, July 22, 11:45 a.m., $14.50

