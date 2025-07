A plurality of Canadians say Yes.

Should Canada consider joining the European Union?

According to a study by Research Co., a plurality of Canadians believe Canada should consider joining the European Union.

46% of Canadians agree that Canada should seriously consider initiating a formal process to join the European Union, while 38% do not.

Liberal (51%) and NDP (51%) voters are most supportive of the idea, while Conservatives (45%) are the least supportive.

Only 38% of Canadians are opposed to Canada considering a formal process to join the European Union



Even Conservatives are more in support of the idea than opposed to it



