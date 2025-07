“When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Montreal today, noting that conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The weather update also notes that strong wind gusts can damage trees and buildings.

“When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Nautical activities may be hazardous due to sudden, severe wind gusts on bodies of water.”

