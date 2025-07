The Drag Race legend and entertainment icon will be the star of an Off Piknic event at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

RuPaul is coming to Montreal to do a DJ set at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sept. 13, courtesy of Piknic Électronik. The Drag Race legend and entertainment icon will be the star of an Off Piknic event, with the rest of the lineup TBA.

“Expect dance, pop, house, disco and guaranteed good vibes, your fave night out of the summer, no doubt.”

Tickets go on sale next Thursday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m., with presale available 24 hours earlier for subscribers.

