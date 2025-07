Reflet Dans un Diamant Mort is a surrealist super-spy extravaganza from Belgium. It begins with a reverie on the beach, in which elderly screen veteran Fabio Testi contemplates a bikini beauty who reminds him of a woman from his past. This triggers a series of vignettes, intercutting the spy’s violent past and present in fragmentary, highly stylized sequences. With its obscure narrative, its lush colour and scenic locations — and its sensualized, graphic violence, ripe with sadism and misogyny — the film suggests an alternate universe in which Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dali directed a late Sean Connery James Bond film in the decadent manner of Diamonds Are Forever.

The film was made by Helene Cattet and Bruno Forzani, the duo behind Amer and The Strange Color of Your Body’s Tears. They specialize in high-art pastiche, with giallo in general and the films of Dario Argento in particular being regular sources of inspiration. That vein of filmmaking is visible here as well, with the movie’s fetishistic emphasis on eyes, leather and torn skin.

Reflet can be read as both a critique of and a revelling in the brutality against women, which is a key trope in all of the genres amalgamated here. As such, many viewers could find the film offensive, with the difficult-to-parse story being yet another obstacle for enjoyment. Certain cinephiles, on the other hand, will find Reflet to be a visual feast. ■

Reflet Dans un Diamant Mort (directed by Helene Cattet and Bruno Forzani)

Reflet Dans un Diamant Mort screens again as part of the Fantasia Film Festival at Cinéma du Musée (1379A Sherbrooke W.) on Wednesday, July 23, 7:15 p.m., SOLD OUT

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.