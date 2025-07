The first outdoor edition of the city’s ramen festival will take place in Griffintown’s Hangar 1825.

Ramen Ramen Street will be celebrating the iconic Japanese noodle dish in Montreal from Aug. 28 to 31, 2025. Griffintown’s Hangar 1825 will be the site of the four-day food festival, where booths run by local restaurants (TBA) will serve their distinct variations of ramen, as well as karaage, gyoza and Japanese desserts.

This will be the first outdoor edition of the Ramen Ramen festival, which takes place annually in October at dozens of Montreal restaurants — and will return in that format this fall.

Ramen Ramen co-director Thien Vu Dang spoke about the festival in the context of the growing global popularity of the dish.

“Ramen, Japan’s most popular ‘hobby,’ has dethroned sushi among international foodies in terms of enthusiasm and ‘coolness.’ Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed the quality of ramen offerings develop rapidly in many cities worldwide, supported by a growing community of fans. Ramen Ramen aims to celebrate this new reign and to encourage the development of ramen outside of Japan.”

The festival’s hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $4 in advance and $5 on site.

