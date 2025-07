As usual, Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives are on the wrong side of history and at odds with the majority of Canadians.

Pierre Poilievre has condemned Canada’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state — of course

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has condemned Prime Minister Mark Carney’s announcement yesterday that Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN in September.

Canada will be joining France, the U.K. and Malta in doing so, adding to the 147 UN member countries that already acknowledge Palestine.

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of Canadians support the move to recognize Palestine as a state.

