Tickets to see the iconic singer-songwriter at the Bell Centre go on sale July 18, with pre-sale beginning on July 15.

Evenko has announced that pop/rock legend Paul McCartney is bringing his Got Back tour to Montreal for two shows at the Bell Centre, on Nov. 17 and 18, 2025. The setlist will reportedly draw from his catalogue of Beatles classics, songs by his band Wings and McCartney solo material.

Fans can register for early access to tickets, which go on sale on Tuesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

