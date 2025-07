It’s a funny thing that a black market exists within online gambling and betting. At first, you might think it’s the most awful thing ever; however, because so many sites and platforms have cropped up over the years, it’s actually managed to create a system in which no monopolies were present, as there were so many other games on offer. However, a black market is certainly not the goal. The goal is to learn from the black market preferences of players and then create a regime that is regulated but emulates the same thrill players experienced beforehand.

Paul Burns, the head of the Canadian Gaming Association, has been vocal about this shift. From his perspective, the idea that provinces still maintain monopolies over online gambling is more myth than reality. With widespread access to unlicensed offshore platforms for decades, Canadians have long had options beyond state-run sites.

How Canada Got Here

Back in April 2022, Ontario took a major step by launching the country’s first competitive online gaming market. It marked the start of a new chapter in Canadian gambling, moving from monopoly control toward open competition, which is great. Three years later, Alberta followed with the passage of the iGaming Alberta Act, setting up a similar framework. Again, a positive step in the right direction.

But most other provinces have lagged behind. Instead of opening up, they’ve stuck with legacy models with government-run lottery and casino platforms similar to those that once dominated in Scandinavia. The problem? Those models don’t hold up well in the face of a digital marketplace that has a lot of offshore options. Provinces need to be realistic with what they offer and how they offer things.

For years, Canadians have had easy access to international platforms that offered more choices, better tech and more competitive promotions. It’s no wonder so many chose the gray market. The internet, mobile banking and widespread smartphone usage all helped unlicensed sites thrive across the country. However, with more regulation now, players might be able to experience the immersive features of games but also experience safety, such as with Canadian no deposit free spinsthat are thrilling but also safe.

The Myth of Monopoly

When people talk about gambling monopolies in places like British Columbia or Quebec, Burns is quick to point out that the real competition has already been in play for decades. The public just didn’t always know it. Consumers were logging on, placing bets and enjoying casino games from operators based around the world.

The presence of this black market means that, in practice, no government-run platform has had exclusive control. That’s why Burns and the Canadian Gaming Association are urging other provinces to follow the lead of Ontario and Alberta. If the black market is already thriving, the best move now is to bring those operators into a regulated space where consumer protection and tax revenue can both grow.

Ontario’s Strong Start

Ontario’s success has shown what a regulated market can achieve. In 2024, the province saw over $2.3 billion in revenue from its iGaming sector, excluding income from its state-run platform. That’s impressive considering New Jersey, a U.S. state with a decade-long head start, brought in just slightly more.

Ontario, Canada, was smart in how it approached legalization. Rather than trying to build everything from scratch, it welcomed established operators, many from the gray market and gave them a legal path forward. This helped smooth the transition for consumers, who didn’t have to change much about their betting habits, aside from now being protected under provincial regulations.

Some of the key takeaways from Ontario’s approach include:

Creating a licensing system attractive to major global players

Emphasizing responsible gaming measures

Limiting overly aggressive advertising while still allowing market growth

Delivering strong early channelization rates (estimated at 84%)

Alberta’s Next in Line

Alberta has looked closely at Ontario’s example and seems poised to improve on it. Its new iGaming legislation is expected to take effect in early 2026, with a strong focus on consumer protection and flexibility. Regulators are keeping their options open so they can adapt to changing consumer behavior and industry trends.

Unlike some European countries where state-run operators struggle to keep up, Alberta’s PlayAlberta platform has already started ramping up its product range. In the last fiscal year, it saw a 22% increase in net sales, reaching almost $169 million. Still, the black market continues to dominate, holding an estimated 80% of the market share.

Why Other Provinces Need to Move

Right now, provinces like British Columbia and Quebec are still clinging to older models. But behind the scenes, conversations are happening. Burns notes that several provincial governments are actively reviewing Ontario’s framework, exploring how to bring their gaming markets out of the shadows.

The Role of U.S. Tariffs

It’s not all smooth sailing for Canada’s gaming sector. Political tensions with the U.S. have added a layer of uncertainty. A new 25-35% tariffon imports from Canada, introduced by President Trump in early 2025, prompted Alberta to halt all purchases of U.S.-made gaming machines. This move has already disrupted supply chains and forced provincial agencies to rethink procurement policies.

What the Future Looks Like

It’s hard to say just what will happen in the future; however, enforcing more regulations is step number one, that’s for sure.