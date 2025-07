Following an international outcry over starvation in the Gaza Strip, Israel has slightly loosened its restrictions on food and medicine reaching Palestinians.

The government of Canada announced today that an airlift of Canadian aid has landed in Gaza as part of a $340-million aid package to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

With help from Jordan, Canada was able to carry out today’s airdrop after Israel decided to slightly loosen restrictions on food and medicine reaching Palestinians. Israel has been the subject of an international outcry over starvation in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada’s intention to recognize Palestine as a state at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

