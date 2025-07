As voted by our readers in the 2025 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the most heinous scandals in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Most Heinous Scandals in Montreal

The worst recorded deficit in Quebec’s history AND $270M down the drain that could have gone towards healthcare, housing, education, or public transit. Well done. 👏



A $270M investment in Northvolt’s parent company now worthless, says Quebec government https://t.co/E2Aoq5wpnr — Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) March 27, 2025

