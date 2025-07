Three bars on the same block on St-Laurent Boulevard have been targeted by a neighbour calling in noise complaints — Blue Dog is the second to announce their closure.

After nearly two decades as a nightlife staple on St-Laurent Boulevard, Blue Dog will close its doors on July 19, largely due to pressure imposed by frequent noise complaints and the threat of subsequent fines.

The bar, which previously specialized in DJ nights and other events, was transformed into a full-time live music venue last November, with help from Turbo Haüs’s Sergio Da Silva. Now, Da Silva tells Cult MTL that noise complaints by the same woman who targeted neighbouring bars Diving Bell Social Club (which closed in Dec. 2023) and Champs (which has had to suspend all events with dancing indefinitely) made booking Blue Dog a challenge to say the least.

“It became difficult to book shows when people think they’ll get shut down by the police, which then makes it difficult to make money.”

Da Silva told the CBC that Blue Dog has received on average one or two noise complaints per month. While they had yet to be fined, the bar was visited by police on at least three occasions, following multiple visits by the neighbour. It was only a matter of time before the venue’s owners would have been forced to pay fines ranging from $10,000 to $20,000.

“With Blue Dog, we would get one or two noise complaints a month, specifically by one person who lives next door — who is also targeting Champs, which is above Blue Dog, and the Diving Bell Social Club, which was above that. If you’re getting fines that are $10,000, $14,000, sometimes as much as $20,000, it becomes untenable.”

The Blue Dog barbershop, which operates by day in the same space, will remain open.

Montreal music venue Blue Dog to close due to pressure imposed by noise complaints https://t.co/mmMdSsefDS — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) July 14, 2025 Montreal music venue Blue Dog to close due to pressure imposed by noise complaints

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.