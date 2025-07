Some of the best musicians and producers working today played the Jazz Fest this year.

About halfway through the 45th edition of the Montreal International Jazz Fest, I slowed my roll. One of the greatest things about our city’s summer classic is the overabundance of quality and quantity on offer across the festival’s many outdoor stages and indoor venues.

That is also one of the hardest parts of reporting on it. I’ll confess that several of this year’s nightly outdoor headliners were of little interest to me, personally. And those that were (notably Elisapie, Blue Rodeo and Los Bitchos) conflicted with indoor experiences that were, by and large, among this year’s must-see shows.

When the Jazz Fest schedule is released each year, conversations with colleagues and friends go something like this:

“Woah, ‘insert artist name’ on ‘insert outdoor stage’ will be amazing!”

“Oh shit, though – why is ‘artist name’ playing ‘indoor venue name’ instead of ‘outdoor stage name’? That would have been sick!”

Each summer, Jazz Fest goes above and beyond to disprove the maxim that we “can’t have it all,” and does so admirably. On top of that, making memorable, special and exclusive moments requires programming acumen.

So while, yeah, indeed, Nas with an orchestra on the TD Stage on the first Saturday night of the festival would indeed have been sick, it was instead a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the hip hop mega fans that snatched up every single ticket to both his shows at Place des Arts.

By the same token, giving readers a tidbit or two about every half-performance or surprise discovery made along the way is a daunting feat. So in the interest of quality over quantity from a review perspective, part two of my 2025 coverage will focus on three indoor shows that could easily have been outdoor freebies but weren’t, and what I observed at each.

Let’s start with Jazz Fest frequent flyer Thundercat, who packed Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier last Tuesday, July 1. First point of order: the L.A.-based six-string bass jazz fusioneer has often visited Montreal, first as a low-key indie darling who could easily attract Flying Lotus and Kendrick fans to rooms like the SAT or le Belmont.

With increasing profile in his own right, Thundercat, accompanied by drummer extraordinaire Justin Brown and keymaster Dennis Hamm — and even an occasional cameo by his good friend Louis Cole (who was not there last Tuesday) — graduated to selling out MTELUS in the fall of 2022. He subsequently headlined Jazz Fest in 2023 on the massive TD Stage and laid down what remains one of the top five best concerts I’ve seen so far this decade. During that year’s celebrations, TC was spotted at low-key, fest-adjacent jam sessions.

It’s safe to describe Thundercat as a fixture of Jazz Fest and a Montreal music-lover favourite.

The opportunity to catch him, Brown and Hamm centre stage in Place des Arts’s most hallowed hall was, to say the least, a treat. The trio and their instruments hardly took up even a quarter of the room’s iconic, ocularly contoured stage.

The sparsity of the band’s physical presence stood in mind-boggling contrast to the enormity of their jam chops. Having seen Thundercat several times over the years, I thought a bird’s eye view in the seated calm of the room might offer a chance to really absorb how the three musicians keep time together.

What I learned is that there is little point trying to watch how they do what they do. With some bands, it’s a fulfilling experience to keep an eye on the interplay between instruments and the rhythms the players form collectively.

With Thundercat, it’s futile. Even with a clear view of the affair, trying to understand how the sausage is made is a distraction. As the trio beat, slapped, strummed, stabbed and tickled their way through a set sprinkled with fan favourites and elaborate extended jams, with their leader’s oddball falsetto and D’Angelo-on-LSD low register mewing and teasing through the bombast, the best thing to do was to stop intellectualizing, close my eyes and enjoy the stretch.

RJD2. Photo by Cindy Lopez (Montreal Jazz Fest reviews pt. 2)

Immediately afterwards, I made a quick skip over to Club Soda for a rare visit from composer, producer, turntablist and one-time staple of independent hip hop RJD2, who I last witnessed in 2015, when he played Théâtre Fairmount using four turntables, his record crates and those fine-tuned fingers, maybe checking one headphone once in a while for humility’s sake.

I was really curious to see what the turnout would be and was pleased to see that, after all these years, RJ fans are still paying attention to event listings and showing up. For Jazz Fest, he was accompanied by a drummer, a bassist and, for a few numbers, by Philly-based soul singer and occasional collaborator Justin Brown (who memorably quipped that this was his first time playing at a jazz festival, and that he felt “like he was interrupting”).

Would I have preferred an RJD2 solo set DJ experience? Admittedly, going in, that’s what I was hoping for. But the show we got was, in the most meaningful sense of the word, fun.

Ramble John Khron, pulled out random instruments and looped live sounds into classic cuts as his band brought them to life. He cut, scratched, took the plunge into singing now and then, and even jumped on the drum kit at one point, clearly having a blast.

Whereas RJD2 undisputedly knows his way around a beat, a sequence and a sample, it almost seemed as though part of the reason he picked up the drumsticks was to show us that he doesn’t really play, but that wouldn’t stop him from trying.

While there was no shortage of fan faves from his first couple of classic albums, successful risks were taken to give space to latter-day tracks. The RJD2 live-band revue felt a little like being in the driveway of your suburban neighbour’s house while he was jamming loosely in the garage with his buddies. It just so happens that your neighbour is one of the greatest instrumental music producers of all time.

Could this have been better suited to an outdoor stage? Probably, but who cares? No one in attendance was there by accident and no one left unmoved, unsatisfied or indifferent.

Ben Harper (Montreal Jazz Fest reviews pt. 2)

The following night, July 2, a festival semi-regular for roughly three decades and a rock star in his own right, Ben Harper, returned with a solo show at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.

I remember around 1996, probably, a bunch of ’90s hippie-throwback kids I knew coming in to work at day camp gushing the morning after then-unknown Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals had performed a freebie at the fest.

The Westmount jam-band stoner set played Harper’s sophomore, Fight for Your Mind, endlessly on the CD players in their parents’ SUVs that summer, and by virtue of trading lifts for shared spliffs, I fell under the spell of his golden voice, too.

Flash forward decades, several Montreal shows, and maybe a dozen or so albums and side projects later — with a bona fide radio hit or three under his belt in the interim — and middle-aged me was not going to miss out on a homecoming in the comfort and acoustic excellence of Place des Arts.

Setlists from similar solo shows from the past couple of years had Harper playing maybe a dozen songs. There is no shortage of acoustic six-string-driven balladry in his repertoire, and a few stripped versions of well-known numbers like “Steal My Kisses” seemed to make the cut, alongside obvious choices like “Excuse Me, Mister” and a few less recognizable titles. I figured Montreal fans would be treated to a sweet, intimate hour of facetime that would showcase Harper’s vocal prowess above and beyond anything else. And that would be totally fine.

Casually strolling onto a stage set with a grand piano behind a collection of guitars of varying make and model in an orange beanie and pullover sweater vest with a coffee cup in hand, Ben Harper emerged looking more like a guy who had accidentally walked past security than the star of the show.

Examining the stage, his instruments and the room’s dimensions before saying a word as the crowd gave him a pre-emptive standing ovation, it wouldn’t have seemed the slightest bit odd if he had greeted us by asking what we were doing in his living room.

All that was missing was a fireplace. This was going to be a hangout, as Harper chose guitars and songs seemingly by feel.

“I don’t have much use for setlists,” he said, early on in the evening. Between songs, he took his time and told stories about the instruments on stage, his travels around the globe and a couple of cute, unassuming anecdotes about chats with George Harrison and Leonard Cohen, both of whom were regular customers at his grandparents’ Paloma Beach, CA music shop.

A little over an hour into the show, he took his stool over to the side of the stage and placed a single ambient mic several feet in front of his perch, saying that he wanted to explore the “generosity of the acoustics” of the room. Honestly, I forget what he played. I want to say maybe it was “The Power of the Gospel,” but it doesn’t really matter.

Harper then speculated that he’d been told to wrap things up pretty soon. Maybe two or three numbers later (after playing approximately that dozen-or-so that previous setlists suggested), he walked off stage to a predictable groundswell of encore-inviting applause.

Before long, he returned, took a seat at the piano and belted out an urgent version of the operatic “Trying Not to Fall in Love With You,” from his 2023 album Wide Open Light.

You usually expect an encore to deliver maybe three, if we’re lucky, four songs. On this night, there was no limit. He played and played until there was nothing left to play — except perhaps for weed-lovers’ anthem “Burn One Down,” which he graciously spared us). After just a little over two exhilarating hours, he waved goodbye, leaving no note unsung.

What I had forgotten about a Ben Harper concert, despite having seen a couple throughout the years, is that Ben Harper is incalculably gifted. And at 53, his voice hasn’t aged even a bit. It remains otherworldly. It’s so incredible that it seems impossible that it could be real, and this show was a reminder that he isn’t just some artist whose music I enjoy. He’s one of the greats.

In a world where I had skipped this show, I’m not sure I could articulate any better how powerful it was than I can having sincerely engaged in every single second of the moment.

In a world where Jazz Fest had seen fit to offer this gift to the whole city, you’d know exactly what I’m trying to say.

So until next year, whether your favourite concerts happen indoors or out, at a festival or in a small venue, at a church or in a restaurant or your neighbour’s garage, wherever you find your joy, I hope it’s as powerful as the shared experience Montreal enjoyed at this year’s Jazz Fest. See you there in 2026! ■

