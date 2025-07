Meggie Lennon, Desire Days (Mothland)

Meggie Lennon’s Desire Days is a hazy daydream spun in silk and sun-faded velvet. Each track drips with languid desire, like perfume clinging to summer skin, carried on a breeze of reverb-drenched guitars and pillowy daydream synths. Throughout the album we have a lush, narcotic swirl of sophisticated vintage pop sensuality and psychedelic melancholy. Lennon’s voice is a spell — equal parts siren and lullaby — floating effortlessly through bittersweet tales of yearning, surrender and fleeting connection. It’s intoxicating, yet sensible, saying that, yes, life is tough, but just remember, “don’t forget to breathe.” 8/10 Trial Track “Vicious Cycle”

“Vicious Cycle” from Desire Days by Meggie Lennon

For more on Meggie Lennon, please visit her website. This review was originally published in the July issue of Cult MTL.

