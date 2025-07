The Liberals enjoy a 13-point lead in the polls as Pierre Poilievre’s approval rating falls to an all-time low.

Mark Carney leads Pierre Poilievre in net favourability by 70 points

According to EKOS, Prime Minister Mark Carney leads Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre in net favourability by 70 points.

Net favourability of Carney sits at +36%, significantly higher than that of Poilievre (-34%).

“Mark Carney enjoys a two-to-one net positive approval rating, the highest approval rating of a sitting prime minister since Justin Trudeau’s 2015 post-election period. Pierre Poilievre, meanwhile, has seen his approval rating fall to an all-time low.”

The latest EKOS study finds the Liberals (43.2%) with a 12.7-point lead over the Conservatives (30.5%).

