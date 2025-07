Just 23% of Canadians — almost all of whom vote Conservative — say they support the idea.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of Canadians oppose Canada joining Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ missile defence system as part of any trade agreement.

57% of Canadians say they oppose joining the Golden Dome missile defence system, which would cost roughly $100-billion CDN. Just 23% of Canadians — almost all of whom vote Conservative (39%) — say they support the idea.

“Currently, Canada sources 75% of military weapons and tools from the U.S. but has looked to diversify given the threats from the Trump administration. Some speculate that may come with political consequences in the wake of a USA Today editorial penned by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that argues that the U.S. ‘must’ be allowed to compete for European defence contracts. On top of that, Trump also wants Canada to join his ‘Golden Dome’ missile defence system at a cost of US$71 billion.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 9 to 13, 2025, among a randomized sample of 1,697 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

