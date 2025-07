Summer, without question, is the best season for eating in Montreal. From produce to protein, most everything is available, abundant and delicious. Chefs are inspired by what’s around, and that inspiration sparks an infectious appetite in diners throughout the city. I say it’s the best for eating, specifically, because dining is something entirely different. The small restaurants, even ones with AC, can become sweltering, and while the many terrasses that pop up around town offer an enjoyable alfresco experience, they offer little to no respite from the often intense weather. Dining, depending on where you eat, can be a somewhat masochistic endeavour.



When the weather is hot — especially as hot as it was at the end of June — I think of the Mediterranean. I imagine eating grilled fish on a Greek island, separating flaky filets of sardines, and drinking cold white wine by a Provençal calanque, sipping an ice-cold beer with a plate of fried squid on a beach in Puglia. For me, that’s a vision of dining that celebrates the heat. The food is simple and somehow tastes better because of the climate. So when the thermostat read 40 degrees, I booked a table at Leila.

Billed as cuisine from the South Mediterranean, Leila is social media star and former Les Chefs participant Amine Laabi’s first proper restaurant — after his fast-casual project, Loumi. Taking over the Mile End storefront formerly home to Maïs and then Beau Temps (5439 St-Laurent), Leila’s aim is to capture the ephemeral essence of coastal dining and put it on the plate for Montrealers to enjoy. Unfussy and purposely laid-back, it’s a dining experience that is meant to be easy, with a focus on simple cooking, good wine and a welcoming atmosphere — an ideal locale for dinner during a heatwave.



The Mile End location, from an aesthetic point of view, is as far from the idyllic scenery of the Mediterranean as you can get — it’s kitty corner to a gas station, after all — but inside, it’s charming enough. A long row of tables makes up the bulk of the dining room, with a handsome central bar and ample wine cellar. The decor doesn’t have any defined sense of place, really. Paloma, the now closed but much beloved Niçoise restaurant from Rosalie and Armand Forcherio, by contrast, did a much more successful job, in my view, of capturing that particular Mediterranean feeling — especially in their back garden.

But Leila insists their offering is about the food. The menu, as should be expected, is geared toward sharing and comprises roughly 15 dishes. Drawing from the wide-spanning Mediterranean culinary canon, the menu flows from Galician octopus to veal Milanese or Merguez with labneh and escargot. There’s a tidy and very well-balanced cocktail program along with a solid wine list and Peroni on draft. I like the beverage program here. There are plenty of delicious things to drink and nothing is overly ambitious. We selected a bottle of Tutto Anfora Bianco from Tuscan producer La Ginestra. Comprised of 100% trebbiano macerated in amphora, it’s a salty and aromatic white with enough heft to take meat and spice while delicate and bright enough to accompany seafood.

We began our meal with a trio of dishes. First, a halibut crudo topped with minced Fresno chilli, pink peppercorn, pine nuts and finished with a lemon vinaigrette. It was a surprisingly garlicky little number, which I quite liked. Meltingly tender strips of halibut soaked up the piquant dressing while the pine nuts and chillis brought layers of warmth and texture. I particularly enjoyed the floral pop of the pink peppercorns. Laabi went hard on the seasoning, which rode the line between well and overseasoned but, to me, stayed on the right side of that line. A white fish crudo with Fresno chilli is a dish I’ve seen and eaten a million times — Laabi’s was both different and familiar, but overall very successful and my favourite dish of the night.

Next, an octopus dish inspired by Pulpo a la Gallega — a classic Galician dish of octopus with potatoes and smoked paprika. Laabi’s version is beautifully composed and fairly classic, save for the addition of a garlicky aioli (which we felt was very toum-adjacent) and pickled onions. The cook on the octopus was perfect, and the flash-frying just before serving helped to give it a lovely crunch, which gave way to fork-tender meat. The potatoes, however, were a touch undercooked (really just a hair) and were underseasoned (more than a hair). The paprika held its own, but the lack of seasoning meant it had to carry more than its fair share of the dish and, ultimately, it just tasted a bit shy and slightly underwhelming.

The last item in the trio was Moroccan sardines on toast. Certainly the most photographed of Leila’s dishes, two fat filets of marinated sardines find their way onto a crusty toast garnished with herb oil and finished with a dusting of espelette pepper. It’s a delightful plate of oily fish and exactly what I was looking to eat. Paired with a cold beer or glass of white wine — if I closed my eyes, I could be in Marseille. At $16, it’s also one of the steals of the menu.

Next up, the homemade merguez and a salad of bitter greens with artichoke vinaigrette. The merguez, for me, was a disappointment. With two small links, a dollop of fennel labneh and a paltry garnish of a few slices of cucumber, it felt like what’s for dinner when you can only cook with what’s already in the fridge. The merguez was decent but not especially remarkable — I’d say what you pick up at Al Khair would serve you just as well, and the rest of the dish felt too plain. At $28, it’s a tough dish to defend. The salad, however, was a delight. Crunchy baby gem lettuce cozies up with radicchio and chicory, and the lot gets tossed in a creamy artichoke dressing and finished with crispy shallots. It reminded me of the bean-aigrette salad at Beba, and was just a delightful plate of greens.

There are three pasta dishes on Leila’s current menu: cavatelli with lamb, busiate with chantrelles and an unusual spaghetti made with dandelion greens and anchovy. The spaghetti called most to me, and while there were elements to like — the cook on the pasta, the tamed bitterness of the greens, the punchy anchovy — it just didn’t fully come together for me. I found it a bit too oily and missing some vibrancy. It’s a tight menu as it is, and I think devoting an entire section of it to pasta is overkill, especially if they’re not all excellent. One or two pasta options would be more than enough. But this, I concede, may be a matter of personal preference.

The last course was a beautifully seared piece of halibut served on a bed of English peas dressed in a delicious basil pesto. This is a great seasonal dish that is simplicity embodied. Good fish, seasonal peas and a bright and vibrant sauce that holds the plate together. The fish was leaning towards overdone, but the peas and pesto married so well that it hardly mattered.

Leila isn’t a transcendent restaurant. I doubt it’s going to change your mind about food or introduce you to things you’ve never tasted or seen. Leila is a good restaurant, though. The service is friendly and attentive. The cocktails are balanced, the beer is cold and the wine flows freely (and is generally well-priced). The food has strengths and weaknesses, but it’s accessible, true to its nature and done with the right kind of intention. That is to say, the food isn’t aiming to impress or educate — it’s meant to be easy and delicious. For the most part, that’s done very successfully. Not every meal I’ve had in the Mediterranean has been incredible, but I’ve left every single meal well fed, with my thirst quenched and blissfully content. And to that end, Leila is indeed very authentic. ■

