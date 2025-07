The CAQ has no shortage of insidious ways to expand Bill 21, discouraging countless future staff at schools as it cuts a whopping $570-million from the education system.

Legault government finds new ways to expand Bill 21 as it bleeds the education system dry

When Bill 21 was rammed through by the CAQ, Premier François Legault claimed it would prevent “extremism” by banning public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols.

“In public areas, people can wear what they want,” he said.

Critics of the legislation, who studied the “spillover” effects of such exclusionary policies in France, warned that, far from repelling the demands of what Legault referred to as “people who are a little bit racist,” such laws only emboldened them. Critics predicted that Quebec’s Bill 21 would do the same.

Years later, Bill 21 has appeased no one uncomfortable with public displays of religious faith, but has emboldened plenty.

The CAQ’s bill to extend secularism in schools could now force daycare workers, teachers’ aides, even cafeteria staff, to remove religious symbols, discouraging countless future employees in a struggling system. This is another blow to Quebec schools just as the province announced a whopping $570-million in cuts to education.

Minister Pascale Déry is looking for any flimsy excuse to ban prayer rooms in colleges for “facilitating radicalization and proselytism,” even though a recent report produced no factual proof.

Minister Jean-François Roberge recently lost it at the mere sight of an illustration of a little girl wearing a hijab on a poster for a book club, which his government doesn’t even finance. What position of authority does she have exactly?

Every day, it’s becoming more apparent that Bill 21 was never about limiting religion in public-sector jobs but about banning all non-Catholic religious symbols from sight.

True secularism doesn’t erase religion from public spaces, and the fact that many Quebecers have been emboldened to think that it does is tragic.

As the CAQ’s approval rating continues to hit new lows, expect the Legault government to continue to rely on division in order to increase their favourability, which is all they seem to know how to do. ■

