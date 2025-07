Through Aug. 3, the touring food festival is serving up 15 variations of Quebec’s national dish at Clock Tower Quay.

Le Grand PoutineFest starts today in the Old Port of Montreal

The food festival that brings myriad variations of Quebec’s national dish to sites across the province every year has arrived in the Old Port of Montreal. Le Grand PoutineFest aims to offer something for everyone — who can stomach roughly two pounds of fries, curds, gravy and toppings, that is. Through Aug. 3, vendors will be serving up 15 types of poutine, including lobster, Cordon Bleu, General Tao chicken, tofu bang bang, brisket and Teriyaki — along with churros, candy, popcorn and lemonade.

The site will also host live music — multiple free shows by Freddie James and Sylvie Desgroselliers as well as a ticketed performance by Marie-Mai on July 23 — and an inflatable wonderland for kids.

Le Grand PoutineFest’s Old Port site, located at Clock Tower Quay, will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The 17-stop festival launched its 2025 tour at Montreal’s Marché Central in April and wraps up in Cowansville on Oct. 5.

For more on Le Grand PoutineFest in Montreal, please visit their website.

