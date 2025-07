TMZ posted a video of the pair dining out at the Plateau restaurant ahead of Perry’s concerts in Ottawa and Montreal this week.

TMZ reported this morning that former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and singer Katy Perry were spotted on a date in Montreal last night. Trudeau and Perry were dining out at Plateau restaurant Le Violon, reportedly sharing several dishes and drinking cocktails. The pair was greeted by the chef during the meal and went to the kitchen to thank the staff on their way out.

While there were no reports of obvious signs that Trudeau and Perry are “dating,” they are both single, following Perry’s split with Orlando Bloom, which was announced earlier this month, and Trudeau’s separation from Sophie Grégoire (Trudeau) in 2023.

Perry is performing in Ottawa tonight and at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday as part of “The Lifetimes Tour.”

