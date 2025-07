An interview with the Pennsylvania boys ahead of their set at Osheaga this weekend and the release of their album HYPERYOUTH on Aug. 15.

Maybe you’ve heard this story. A couple of campus kids connect. One makes a beat, the other raps over it. They record it, and the seeds of a music empire are planted.

Except this isn’t 1983, we’re not in Rick Rubin’s crib at NYU, and the Def Jam era is over.

But in 2021, there’s better technology and more inspiration to draw from. In the party town of State College, Pennsylvania, beatmaker Joey Valence and rap fanatic Brae met in their freshman year at Penn State.

Their first recording became the DIY single “Crank It Up.” The next year, they somehow found themselves on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In 2023, the duo self-released a debut LP, Punk Tactics. They toured in a van and sold out show after show on word of mouth, landing at Montreal venue le Ministère in early 2024, where wall-to-wall teen girls lost their shit while parents hugged the wall.

With no deal and no outside stakeholders, in June, 2024, their sophomore No Hands, featuring collabs with DJ Z-Trip and Danny Brown, debuted on Spotify’s Top 10 albums. They joined Canadian pop-punkers Sum 41 as openers on their farewell tour.

JVB unabashedly channels the old school via Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, 2 Live Crew and Cypress Hill, to name a few. Joey’s production, meanwhile, is equally informed by genres and eras of electronic music past and present.

Now it’s 2025. A new single, “WASSUP,” features rapper JPEGMAFIA. A top-secret label arrangement and new project, HYPERYOUTH, are imminent. And JVB are set to return to Montreal to light up day one of Osheaga.

Darcy MacDonald: Give us the background on how you two linked up.

Brae: We met in freshman year of college. We were kind of like friends of friends of roommates. Joey was producing music at the time, and I wasn’t (making) music at all. On weekends, we would get together and he would have beats going and we would just be freestyling and stuff, with all of our friends, into the mic. And then it kind of just snowballed into this somehow.

Joey Valence: Yeah, we were actually in the hula-hooping club. And then that’s how we met.

DM: Where is the intersection in terms of doing this music from the heart and kind of paying homage while being yourselves?

Joey Valence: I think at the beginning it was way more of this thing where we were trying to bring in every single sound that we were inspired from. But at no point during any of the music process were we ever trying to sound like something else. It’s literally just like, one time Brae and I rapped, and that’s what it sounded like. And that’s what all the music is moving forward.

Brae: I completely agree with Joey. We’re pretty much the same person at this point. I’m sure in some countries, you know, it’s just like Joey-Valence-and-Brae, like it’s one name.

DM: Where did you pick up on those old-school influences? How did that particular moment in time catch your ears before you started making music?

Brae: I can kind of speak for the both of us. It was our dads (who) were just playing old-school stuff all the time. My dad had a huge speaker system in the living room, and he’d be playing Jay-Z and Michael Jackson and Prince and Bobby Brown and Black Eyed Peas and all that shit. So that’s just what I was listening to from a very, very young age.

Joey Valence: Literally the same. My dad would make these mixes and include all this stuff in it, everything from like Beastie Boys to Nirvana to Kanye West to Michael Jackson and all this 1980s electro-funk, and then mix it with, like, Chicago house. So I had all this shit that I was listening to growing up.

It came full circle in our music taste and (that’s) sort of where we got inspired for the beginning of our sound. And now it’s obviously just blossomed into so many things. But yeah, it was definitely our parents, and we’re lucky to have cool dads.

DM: When you’re a kid, you kind of don’t really know what you’re absorbing. How do you think it gelled in you creatively?

Joey Valence: (Kids) just respond to energy. And you just respond to what makes you dance, what makes you excited. That’s, like, all you do as a kid. You’re just fucking dancing and moving around.

I was just always responding to anything that had energy in it. And so that’s where I got a lot of my music taste from.

And you know, people that respond to our music are coming for the energy regardless of what kind of music they like. And we have a massive respect for all this kind of music, and we’re knowledgeable about it.

DM: What level of geekery did you individually or together get into in learning about the genesis of all this music that you’re fucking with?

Brae: It varies by genre. Joey and I both have our niches. Joey’s very into electronic and dubstep stuff, so he knows way more about that scene than I do. Whereas for me, I’ve always been into old, kind of underground hip hop, and specifically certain rappers.

I just know a lot about the history of them as people and stuff like that. You kind of just get interested in a sound and start to learn about it either from a young age or even now. You’re just discovering people and getting put on by your friends.

Growing up, I was obsessed with Jay-Z. I saw him in concert with my dad when I was like 13 or 14, so I’ve been a fan for a long time. Both me and Joey, currently, (among) new rappers that we really take a lot of inspiration from creatively, is Tyler, the Creator, who is fucking awesome.

And it’s funny because they’re dropping a new album, but recently I’ve reignited my love for the Clipse. Pusha T and Malice. I fucking love them so much. A lot of people, all these younger kids on TikTok don’t even know who the Clipse is.

Joey Valence: I remember listening to the radio as a kid and (sort of thinking) “Did this song just appear?” Like who made it? How was it made? I was just so confused. And then I went back to eating dino nuggets.

But I got very into electronic music, and I’ve always loved sample-based music. The heart of jungle music, the breaks, they’re coming from these old funk songs.

I was just so fascinated with these people building sounds from the ground up. So I was so into the Prodigy and Pendulum. I got really into Skrillex and Knife Party and Nero and all this stuff. Massively, massively, massively love Daft Punk.

It’s like all those rappers from the ’80s to what’s current, and electronic music from that time until now, has all culminated in the sound of our music, now. I’m taking the sounds from the same type of stuff they were using back in the day. So it pays homage to that but introduces it in a totally different context with these really updated new sounds.

DM: Brae, coming from that hip hop background to now, fucking with this music — from a performance perspective or from a lyrical perspective, how does it hit you?

Brae: If anything, it’s refreshing for me. Because if it was up to me, I’d just be sitting writing to the most boring boom bap beats of all time. I could just sit and write for ages, and that’s fun for me, but it’s also fun to work with my homie. ■

Joey Valence & Brae play Osheaga’s Valley stage on Friday, Aug. 1, 3:55 p.m., day tickets from $175. This article was originally published in the July issue of Cult MTL.

