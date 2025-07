Ontario has one of the best iGaming markets in the world.

The Canadian iGaming landscape is continuing to see year-on-year growth as more Canadians partake in online gambling and betting. The popularity of these entertainment options is driving market growth and regulatory discussions. The numbers generated around this market tell the story more eloquently than words could.

Many nations are seeing swelling iGaming industries, with more permissive and realistic regulatory environments leading to increased adoption and greater tax revenue all over the world. Canada is by no means an exception to this trend, with more Canadians than ever before logging on to play casino games and place bets with every year that passes.

This might sound a little far-fetched to you, but the proof is in the pudding, as they say, and the proof for Canada’s iGaming industry is in its numbers. These numbers show that more Canadians than ever before and looking to make use of Canadian free spins no deposit bonuses on online casino platforms as well as to place bets on online sportsbooks. But why is this industry continuing to rise in popularity, and what could it mean for the future?

What Exactly Constitutes iGaming?

Before we get carried away discussing facts and figures, it’s important to define exactly what constitutes iGaming. All typical forms of online gambling are considered iGaming, such as:

Lottery games.

Online poker.

Online casinos offering slots, table games, etc.

Betting on sports or esports.

So, pretty much what you would expect. All of these activities are gaining more popularity in Canada every year.

Ontario is Canada’s Capital of Ka-Ching

Ontario is the best place to be in Canada if you’re a fan, or purveyor, of iGaming activities. The province legalized its online gaming market in April of 2022, and since then has built what is arguably the most robust and well-regulated gambling market in all of North America.

According to some reports, the earnings generated from iGaming revenue in Ontario in the 2024-25 period have reached approximately CA$3.2 billion, which is a huge 32% increase from the previous period. Obviously, this is a huge number, and shows that Canadian players value iGaming as an entertainment option.

Will the Provinces Follow Ontario’s Lead?

Ontario has provided the perfect example for the other provinces. With a well-regulated market that has a strong focus on protecting consumers, the Ontario iGaming market generates huge sums for the province to put into a variety of beneficial programs.

With other provinces having government-run online gambling platforms, the step towards a more open, yet regulated, environment like Ontario’s doesn’t seem so far away. Many organisations are arguing that with the demand clearly existing, provincial governments should answer that demand and move in the same direction as Ontario.

Okay, iGaming is Big in the Great White North, But Why?

There are a number of reasons that iGaming has risen to such popularity in Canada, but some of the most salient are:

Regulation and legalization: The regulatory environment that has arisen in Ontario is favorable to both consumers and operators, attracting both to engage with the market. Users feel safe and protected, while operators are able to ply their trade in a market they feel is taxed reasonably and has reasonable regulatory demands.



Convenience: As with many things that have had meteoric journeys to success on the internet, convenience is king. By offering Canadians the opportunity to play from their homes, or while out and about, online platforms are allowing them the ultimate convenient and accessible entertainment option.



A plugged-in population: Canada has one of the highest internet penetration rates in the world. This means that Canadians, by and large, have excellent access to internet services and are digitally literate. This coupling makes them more likely to gravitate towards online entertainment options such as iGaming.

Innovation in iGaming Helps

One of the best things about iGaming is that it’s still relatively young for an industry. This means that there are plenty of ways that it can improve and many innovative ways that platforms can offer customers new and interesting things.

A great example of this is live dealer games. These games let players surpass the inherent disconnect and isolation that can so often come with doing things online. It puts a human face on the games they are playing and lets them interact in real time with the dealer, just like they would at a physical casino venue.

There are plenty of other kinds of innovation that are helping to push the popularity numbers of iGaming. Things like the increasing gamification of online platforms and platforms that offer both casino gaming and sports betting are becoming increasingly common.

Some Numbers for Posterity

We’ve said that the numbers tell their own story, so here are some more relevant numbers:

iGaming operators in Ontario have reported that the $8 billion barrier was passed for the first time this May. That means that in May alone, over $8 billion in bets were placed.



According to the official iGaming Ontario website, as of June 2025, there are 50 different operators offering 86 different websites for players in Ontario.



Some stats report Canada as being 8th in the world in terms of revenue generated from online gambling, while being only 30th in player base. This means that while fewer Canadians gamble than some other nations, they spend more on the pastime.

These stats suggest that the online gambling industry in Canada is not just growing, it is thriving.

What Might be Next for iGaming in Canada?

As we mentioned above, iGaming in Canada is clearly a market doing very well for itself. What is less clear is what might come next. While the Ontario market will likely continue to grow until it plateaus, the other provinces have less certain futures. Some are arguing for regulatory environments akin to the one that Ontario has created; others argue that stricter regulation, or maintaining the status quo, are the right moves.

What is clear is that Canadians love iGaming, and those who live in Ontario have one of the healthiest iGaming markets in the world, and probably the best one in North America.