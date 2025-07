It’s high time Canada listened to the majority of Canadians who agree that our government should recognize a Palestinian state.

France will officially recognize Palestine as a state — Canada should do the same

French President Emmanuel Macron released a statement yesterday saying that France will officially recognize Palestine as a state — making France the first G7 country to do so.

“Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine. I will make this solemn announcement before the United Nations General Assembly this coming September.”

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of Canadians agree that Canada should follow suit. Prime Minister Mark Carney has previously called for a free Palestine.

Yesterday, Carney denounced the Israeli government for blocking desperately needed aid supplies for the starving population of Gaza, including “significant Canadian-funded aid.” Carney also reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in the region and support for a two-state solution. Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand will take part in next week’s UN High-Level Conference on a Two-State Solution in New York City.

Canada condemns the Israeli government’s failure to prevent the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza.



