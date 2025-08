Award-winning filmmaker Grégory Morin’s debut feature Flush is a grossout comedy for the ages. It’s a slapstick entry in the proud lineage of extremist French cinema, which includes the work of Gaspar Noé and horror films like Haut Tension. Morin cites Noé as an inspiration, as well as the wild tonal shifts of Korean genre cinema, with blood-curdling violence occurring alongside uproarious humour.

The protagonist, Luke, is a middle-aged cocaine addict who is unsuccessfully trying to clean up for the sake of his daughter. We first see him in a club bathroom, where he snorts a line, steeling himself to convince his estranged ex-wife Val, who works in the club, to come visit their young daughter for her birthday. This family drama that unfolds over the phone is sidelined when Luke gets his foot caught in the squat toilet — a hole in the floor. An escalating series of calamities ensues: Luke runs afoul of the drug dealers who run the club when they think he’s stolen their stash. He is beaten horribly, and his head is kicked through the toilet hole, leaving him bruised, bleeding and very stuck. An even more disturbing series of indignities, humiliations and stomach-turning events ensue.

Through the mayhem, Morin shows a mastery of tone. That’s why Flush sustains your interest, despite its single set and tiny cast. The tension and revulsion continually escalate; the movie keeps topping itself. While it may send some screaming from the theatre, Flush definitely gets the dirty job done. (MC)

Flush, directed by Grégory Morin

Flush screens again as part of the Fantasia Film Festival at Salle J.A. de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.) on Friday, Aug. 1, 5 p.m., $14.50

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.