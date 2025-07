The annual festival’s screenings take place in the shadow of Farine Five Roses every Sunday through Aug. 17.

In the shadow of Montreal landmark Farine Five Roses, crime and film noir fans assemble every summer for an outdoor screening series. Since 2008, Film Noir au Canal has been one of the best free cinema events in the city — offering cinephiles young and old an opportunity to discover some of the great classics of the genre on the big screen.

Accompanied by live music performances and expert introductions, this year’s edition will happen every Sunday night from July 13 to Aug. 17.

Film Noir au Canal 2025 opens with a screening of Carol Reed’s The Third Man, with an introduction from Pascal Plante, director of the critically acclaimed film Red Rooms. One of the most beloved film noirs of all time, The Third Man is set in post-war Vienna and follows pulp-writer Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten) as he arrives in the city to reunite with his childhood friend Harry Lime (Orson Welles), who, he soon finds out, has recently died. It’s not long before Holly finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy and an affair with Lime’s former lover, as things go from bad to worse. The film will be presented in English with French subtitles.

Film fans are encouraged to arrive at St. Patrick’s Square as of 7:30 p.m. this Sunday. As the Ukulélé Club de Montréal provides music, settle in for a night at the movies, with a blanket and your friends. The screening will begin at dusk, at 9 p.m.

Film Noir au Canal. Photo by Annie St-Amant

In the spirit of suspense, the festival’s weekly program remains secret until the week of. Be sure to check in with Film Noir au Canal’s social media from week to week in order to find out what film is screening next. Opening night will also be an opportunity for viewers to see, for the first time on the big screen, the winner of this year’s trailer contest — which is now in its second year.

This year’s edition of Film Noir au Canal, in conjunction with the Cinémathèque Québécoise, will pay tribute to one of the great femme fatales of the silver screen: Kim Novak. This double bill will feature the films Pushover (1954) by Richard Quine, presented as part of the festival on Sunday, July 27 and Vertigo (1958) by Alfred Hitchcock, screened in 35mm at the Cinémathèque on Saturday, July 26.

A second program in collaboration with the Cinémathèque Québécoise will be presented this summer with the cycle Serge Turgeon, first films, including the films Arcano Veneziano (2021) and Trench (2024), which offer a unique look at the work of Serge Turgeon — who happens to be the founder, general manager and artistic director of Film Noir au Canal. The screening will take place on Monday, July 14, in the presence of the director.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Noir au Canal (@filmnoiraucanal) Film Noir au Canal launches July 13 with stone cold classic The Third Man

For more information, please visit the Film Noir au Canal website.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.