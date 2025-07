The LASSO Montreal Festival is a celebration that pays homage to Western heritage. The event was founded in 2022 and attracts thousands of people from all across the country. The idea dates back to when a group of Western enthusiasts wanted to showcase their love for the community, with the event growing in popularity over the years. It’s now one of the hottest festivals in Montreal, with a rich and diverse range of activities.

The History of Country Music and LASSO Montreal

Every year, the LASSO Montreal Festival aims to showcase Western heritage, as well as ranch life. There’s a rich and diverse program, and as the years have gone by, it’s expanded significantly. You can now expect to see crafted cowboy hats brought by local designers, country music concerts, folk dance competitions, and even equestrian events.

Country music has always been a part of Western culture, with artists like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Waylon Jennings. These artists have inspired a whole new era of artists, including Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, and even Jelly Roll, who is performing this year. Events like this have helped to put a spotlight on the region and the LASSO Montreal Festival as a whole. TV and film have also had a role to play here, with shows like 1883, 1923, and Yellowstone drawing in millions of viewers. Games like Red Dead Redemption also allow you to step into the boots of a western outlaw, with the theme spilling over into iGaming as well. Online slots like Mustang Gold, Western Gold and Wanted Outlaws all showcase the allure of the Wild West, and the landscape that has helped to shape country music to become what we know today.

The Line-Up Of the LASSO Montreal Festival

The LASSO Montreal Festival runs over two days and is held at Parc Jean-Drapeau. It’s a few minutes away from Île Sainte-Hélène and is very easy for fans to get to. Bringing together some of the hottest names in country music, including Sheryl Crow, Bailey Zimmerman, Shaboozy, Willow Avalon, and The Dead South. One thing to know about the festival is that there is often a range of local artists who are in attendance as well. Whether they are playing on the stage or simply going as fans, the festival does a great job of bringing people together and celebrating the full spectrum of country music.

Every year, before the festival starts, there is also a country night. This usually takes place in Montreal, with a show at MTELUS. If you want to attend the event, then you can get a 2-Day General Admission, 2-Day Sky Saloon Birkenstock, or 2-Day Gold Birkenstock ticket, plus a 3-4 night stay at a hotel for CA$ 1,277. This price is based on per-person, with the hotel being one of your choosing. You can book this through the official LASSO Montreal Festival website.

At the festival, it’s also been announced that there is going to be a diverse range of quality food available. You can buy beverages on-site, and you can also bring a reusable water bottle to refill at the local water fountains.

Although the festival has not announced which food vendors are going to be at the festival yet, they have promised a wide variety of food options. You can find the food stands at Les Jardins YUL EAT, with plenty of booths planned. The programming for 2025 is going to be released soon, but fans can probably expect to have chicken salad, tacos, and other street-food-based items, especially if the festival follows the same format as previous years.

With tickets on sale for the festival right now, fans will need to move quickly to be in with a chance of attending. Of course, with the current line-up, tickets are selling well, with Jelly Roll set to deliver a fantastic performance and stage show. Given his current hype, he’s going to be drawing a big crowd to his stage.