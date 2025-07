When life gives you lemons, get a cat. With their feature debut, Sorry, Baby, Eva Victor examines the challenges of surviving, with humour and honesty. When something bad happens, what keeps us going? What allows us to wake up and tackle another day? For Agnes (portrayed by Eva Victor, who also wrote the film), like many of us, the answer isn’t obvious. Some days are better than others; there are opportunities for renewal offered in friendship, felines and sandwiches. Other times, that mangled feeling of your tangled insides suffocate you; out of nowhere, acrid memories well up in your throat and cloud your vision. Those days feel impossible. Endless.

Viewers may recognize Eva Victor from their performance on the show Billions. More likely you recognize them from viral videos they made during the pandemic. Victor doesn’t seem keen on talking about their viral moments, but the self-deprecating and obsessive humour found in that short-form content flows into the tricky humour of Sorry, Baby — a film about the worst day in someone’s life. Naomi Ackie stars as Lydie, her best friend, and Lucas Hedges as her neighbour Gavin.

Not quite a drama and not quite a comedy, the film is set in a small New England town and follows a graduate student in literature turned professor as she navigates the pitfalls of an assault. Victor spoke to Cult MTL via Zoom.

Justine Smith: I’m fascinated by the idea that you made a campus novel as a film. It’s a fairly popular genre of literature but is not quite as popular on screen. In terms of writing the script, was that something you had in mind, or is it something that ended up emerging naturally through the writing process?

Eva Victor: I wanted to set it in grad school as, first, wish fulfilment — I really wish I went to grad school, but I didn’t. This way, you can write a really smart character and you become smart because you get to play the character. It’s a bit of a hack to get you to write all the books but not have to write a thesis. It’s great.

Beyond that, I felt it was really important for Agnes to choose to dedicate this time to herself. The idea of going to grad school is a real doubling down on “this is what I care about and I want to pursue it.” I’m interested in learning, even as an adult. I wanted her to have that drive and passion, so when things happen, that creative force is stripped away. I came from acting school, where you get really close to this group of weirdos for like three years and you know everything about them. Often you don’t even like them and you find them weird but you are also super close because you spend every day together and you talk about the craziest things that happened to you. I wanted to have a cohort like that, that I felt could exist in grad school. Talking about literature, because it’s about a literary program, it’s both super ancient but also it’s all these young people. It felt timeless. The institution is old but the people are young, and there’s something bizarre and romantic about it.

JS: Was it always going to be literature rather than acting school?

Eva Victor: It would take a lot for me to write about acting school. I think these people are introverts, they’re readers. I really wanted the film to feel like a novel more than anything. I wanted it to feel episodic, with chapters. I wanted it to have this interiority that a character in a novel would have, where it feels like you’re almost reading their thoughts, and through silence, there is a whole world in their mind, which I find to be one of the most joyous things about reading fiction.

JS: I feel like you avoid a lot of the tropes of literary cinema. The movie is very cinematic in its own way, you’re expressing a lot through silence, but also closeness and distance. Blocking feels integral. What are some ways you approach bringing your text to a more visual medium?

Eva Victor: As you’re working on a film, you have to think about how things flow together. When Agnes and Lydie are together, it feels like there’s no one else in the world. They get to exist in this one shot; a two-shot with just two people. In moments where there is something to work out, we get a cut between them. I didn’t really want to cut away from certain things, and I thought it would be really joyful to watch them interact. We’re just there and it’s really alive. In other moments, I’m shooting to edit something to potentially work in a more comedic way. A cut is energy and a cut can make people laugh. It’s about pace. In the doctor scene, something that really helped us was being able to cut between them a lot. We go from this doctor to this two-shot almost out of a buddy comedy.

I was really interested in starting the film with this “why” and to feel like it’s teaching people that this is the sort of movie that will take its time to reveal itself. That allows us to feel something when we stay outside of the house during a (scene) where something bad happens. It’s part of the vocabulary that we’ve set up, and what your world is. When you break from it, it’s in reference to itself. Trying to make a cohesive piece that also feels emotionally true, you shoot for it, because it’s the most important scene.

JS: I’d love to talk about the cat and its integration into the narrative. Cats make a lot of appearances in your videos, too.

Eva Victor: I love dogs, too. I don’t have an issue choosing. I’m happy with any animal. I think cats are a more interior animal. I think cats are more like us. They take their time, you earn their trust and they also have a lot of rules about their bodies. Like, “you can touch me right now” and in five seconds they’re like “stop,” and it’s very clear about what they want and what they don’t want even though you don’t speak the same language. They disprove the idea that you need to say “don’t touch me” because energetically you can completely feel when something likes you to be around. They’re in conversation with consent.

I also have a cat and he means the world to me. I love him. He’s perfect, and he’s a person. He spent a lot of quiet years with me.

JS: There’s something very real about the idea that the cat chooses you when you need one.

Eva Victor: My whole Instagram feed is like, “well I guess the cat distribution system worked out.” I’m like, exactly. The universe provides kittens and cats when one is desperate.

JS: I don’t want to go into too many details about the assault in the film. But I’d love to discuss how you decided to shoot it. A bit like you’re talking about in terms of understanding the energy of cats, as a viewer, we don’t need to see what happens to understand it. Did you always plan on shooting the scene at that kind of distance?

Eva Victor: I never ever intended to go inside the house. It was always an image in my head that it was going to be (a shot) of the house for a very long time. In the script, it’s like “we wait, we wait, we wait.” There are a few reasons why I intended it that way. The film is something that could hold someone’s hand through the watch of it. I didn’t want to do anything that felt shocking or violent. I didn’t want to centre violence in the film. I wanted to talk about trying to heal and it didn’t feel necessary to go inside the house. I also had this feeling that I never wanted to be ahead of her. I didn’t want us to know something that she doesn’t know and staying outside the house we get the sense of doom, but it’s almost like we are in her body experiencing impending doom and not having an understanding of what’s going on until she’s in the bathtub and she says the words. Lydie says, “That’s the thing,” and that’s when she finds the words.

I also wanted the film to believe her words because we know that in these moments, we never get to be there. We never see someone go through something terrible. We hear about it. The film believes her at her word and that was important to me. The film doesn’t question whether this happened to her, it’s just her words and we’re not taking that agency away from her to tell us how it happened. She chooses when we get to know. ■

Sorry, Baby (directed by Eva Victor)

Sorry, Baby opens in Montreal theatres on Friday, July 11.

