The casino industry in Canada is booming at the moment, that’s for sure. But what we don’t notice about the casino industry is how quickly trends come and go. Over the years, we get the idea that the casino industry remained the same, but if you dig deeper, you’ll find that many things have changed.

Obviously, the days when you enter dim rooms filled with cigarette smoke and lonely slot machines are gone. The world is entering a digital casino era, where most innovations in the casino industry are focused on the online sector.

This makes sense. After all, the online casino industry has been rising in Canada for the last couple of years, and this trend will continue. Plus, it is much cheaper for casino companies to innovate when it comes to online casino games.

At the moment, the online casino industry in Canada is going wild. There are new games, systems, and even currencies deployed that change how we play and engage with online casinos.

The question is, what are the hottest trends in entertainment and gaming right now? Let’s find out.

1. Digital Slots Go Fully Immersive

Slots have always been the most popular games on the casino floor, and we see the same trends in the online casino industry. However, slots are quite different in terms of design, gameplay, features, and even payouts.

Yes, they all work on the same random-number-generator principles, but the overall gameplay is completely different. Those simple fruit slots don’t cut the cheese anymore. Fans want to play more immersive games, with a backstory, tasks, and better gameplay.

So, how does the casino industry respond to this trend? Well, have you noticed that slot games are quite different at the moment? We have games where chickens cross the road, planes that fly in the air and get bonuses, and many other games. These online casino games don’t look anything like the iconic slots we are used to with the spinning reels, but they work on the same RNG principles as the iconic games.

Even traditional online slots are getting a massive overhaul, and game developers in Canada are making them more complex, just to make them more entertaining, which will also boost user retention. Some slots even have skill-based mechanics, which is something totally new to the industry.

2. Live Dealer Games

Canadians love to get the most authentic casino experience, and the best way to do that when playing online is by going to the Live Dealer section. Although this technology may not be new, as live dealer games have been around for some time, they are now available with high resolution in 4K, no delay or lag, and real-time interaction. The point is that we are seeing huge improvements in live dealer casino technology.

The best thing is the new AR features that are included in such games, which are incredible. These games have in-game chatting features, emojis, perfect digital overlays, and many other things that improve the overall experience at the tables.

No wonder they are popping off at the moment.

3. Esports + Casinos

Here is another trend that has been brewing for years now. Canadian casinos want to enter the eSports scene. We all know that the eSports industry isn’t about watching kids play Fortnite anymore.

We are talking about big tournaments, betting opportunities, and a multi-million-dollar industry with untapped potential.

In the future, we expect casinos to strengthen their relationship and offer eSports betting opportunities.

4. More Focus on Experiences

But the biggest trend in the Canadian casino industry is the change of focus. Casinos are now more concerned about people’s experience than ever before. That’s why when you look at the best online casino in Canada, you can see new a bunch of new games that are quite popular at the moment.

This is a good thing for the players. Casinos are looking for a way to boost engagement rate by introducing more complex games. Games that are not just about hitting the spin button, but something more engaging, like mini-games, side quests, daily tasks, and more.

Overall, we are seeing new creatives on traditional casino games, totally new designs, and concepts that make such games more exciting to play.

5. Mobile and Micro-Gaming Are Exploding

With the mobile industry rising, it shouldn’t surprise us that Canadian casinos are focusing on mobile gaming. There is a new trend at the moment called micro-gaming, and it dominates online casinos.

What is it? Well, we are talking about casino-styled mini games like slots, or roulette, but that are designed for mobile and are accessible all the time. The idea here is to make it easier for people to play casino games on the go. So, if you have 5 minutes of waiting, there is no point of going to a complex website, signing in, choosing a game, etc. Micro-gaming means that mobile casino games are tap-and-play.

Casino games are also available on smartwatches, and this brings the experience to a whole new level.

Final Words

There is no doubt that the online casino industry is more innovative than ever before. There are new trends that are reshaping the entire industry, and change the way we engage with casino games.

With all new technologies on the rise, we can expect even more innovations in the industry in the future, that’s for sure.