Canada named second safest country in the world for women travellers

According to a report by Berkshire Hathaway, Canada is the second safest country in the world for women travellers in 2025. The report also named Canada as the third safest country in the world overall.

The report’s findings were determined using a compilation of survey results, in addition to data on risk, crime, climate resilience and more.

New Zealand and Ireland round out the top three safest countries for women travellers, followed by Australia and the United Kingdom.

Canada was also named the second safest country in the world for people of colour and LGBTQIA+ travellers.

