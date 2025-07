Following a move by France to do the same, and a conditional acknowledgment announced by the U.K. this week, Canada will also recognize Palestinian statehood.

Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September

During a press conference today, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will officially recognize Palestine as a state at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in September.

“This intention is predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to much-needed reform, including commitments by the Palestinian Authority’s President Abbas to fundamentally reform its government, to hold general elections in 2026 — in which Hamas can play no part — and to demilitarize the Palestinian state.”

This news follows recent announcements by French President Emmanuel Macron that France would recognize Palestine as a state at the UN General Assembly in September, and from U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said this week that his country is planning a conditional acknowledgment of Palestinian statehood.

There are currently 147 countries out of the UN’s 193 member states that officially recognize Palestine as a state, including Iceland, Ireland and Spain, but none of the G7 countries are on that list.

Carney said today that although Canada has long supported a two-state solution to allow Israel and Palestine to co-exist peacefully as sovereign states, brought about by a peace process, “regrettably this approach is no longer tenable” due to the actions of both Hamas and the Israeli government in recent years — namely Hamas’s terrorist attack of Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel’s failure to prevent the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and plans to annex the West Bank.

The federal government announced this week that it will be supporting Palestine with $10-million for the Palestinian Authority’s “preparations to lead a globally recognized country that includes Gaza and the West Bank” (right now they only control the latter, with Hamas leading the Gaza Strip) and an additional $30-million for humanitarian efforts.

Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September https://t.co/JLcfMqOjxc — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) July 30, 2025 Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.