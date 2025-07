“Further proof that Montreal knows how to innovate with useful and ecological solutions.”

BIXI trailers are available in Montreal as of today — a first in North America

Montreal bike-sharing service BIXI introduced a fleet of trailers into its network today, marking a first for North America. The made-in-Quebec trailers — which have been “tested in real-life conditions” and “optimized to withstand the intensive use and urban realities of Montreal” — can be attached to BIXI bikes or personal bikes.

Available trailers can be located via the “Trailer” filter in the BIXI app’s station map. Trailers can be rented at a fixed rate of $4 for members and $8 for occasional users.

The City of Montreal’s Sophie Mauzerolle — the executive committee member responsible for transportation and mobility — commented on the news.

“This new BIXI Trailer service will allow users to do their shopping and transport their belongings easily, while adopting a sustainable mode of transportation. It’s further proof that Montreal knows how to innovate with useful and ecological solutions.”

An initial batch of 10 BIXI trailers were deployed today, and an additional 40 units will become available in the coming weeks.

