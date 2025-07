There’s no shortage of indoor entertainment and festive fun to be had at Pride this year.

The 19th edition of Fierté Montreal Pride is fast approaching — and with it comes a whole lot of fantastic programming.

From July 31 to Aug. 10, the skies surrounding Montreal turn all the colours of the rainbow, as the city will be hosting a wide range of indoor and outdoor events held on behalf of more than 300 queer-adjacent organizations. More specifically, three areas of town — the Village, Parc Olympique and Place des Festivals — will be the centres of the action this year.

While there’ll be all kinds of free events just like in previous years, 2025’s lineup of indoor ticketed programming promises to be worth every penny. Here’s a rundown of some of this year’s ticketed events at this year’s Fierté Montreal Pride festival.

Lesbian Wilderness Retreat from Hell

Those who love themselves a good horror comedy will enjoy this interactive story about a queer retreat gone terrifyingly wrong. With five social media influencers as the main characters, audience members are literally part of the play — scanning QR codes to vote for or against a character’s survival. Cabaret Lion d’Or (1676 Ontario E.), Thursday, July 31–Sunday, Aug. 3, Wednesday, Aug. 6 to Saturday, Aug. 9, 8–9:30 p.m., $28.68

Supernature Vol. 2

The highly expressive dance style known as waacking makes a second straight appearance through this ferociously fun event. Live performances, DJ sets and dance battles are on the menu for a joyous celebration of a style borne from L.A.’s queer club scene in the ‘70s. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), Thursday, July 31, 10 p.m.–3 a.m., $23.75

Katherine Levac et invité·e·s: L’été de ma fierté!

Fans of French-language standup comedy will want to catch Katherine Levac as she takes her show L’Homme de ma Vie on the road throughout Quebec. Sets from Mathieu Dufour, Anne-Sarah Charbonneau and Mona de Grenoble will also be part of the show. Théâtre Maisonneuve (175 Ste-Catherine W.), Friday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m.–10 p.m., $49.60–$56.85

Unleashed | WoofMTL

Fans of puppy play and pet play — and of kinkier things in general — are in for a howler of a time with this event courtesy of the Weekend Pup Montreal. During Unleashed, participants go to a dungeon with rooms designated for specific activities, including foam mat play and BDSM. Tension (1121 Ste-Catherine E.) on Friday, Aug. 1, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m., $20/$25

Kink! Playground | Bear-IT MTL

Staying on-theme, here’s another fetish-friendly night — albeit a much dancier one — put on by Bear-IT MTL. DJ sets from Montreal’s DJ TRND and Britain’s DJ Gordon John will provide the evening’s hard-hitting soundtrack, as well as go-go dancers and a kink playground. Bain Mathieu (2915 Ontario E.), Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 p.m.–3 a.m., $40

L’After Mundo Disko Dome

The Satosphere dome is always a surreal and otherworldly space for any event, and Mundo Disko will provide the sights and the sounds to match. Electronic subgenres like garage, Italo disco and post-disco will be heard throughout the evening, thanks to sets from Frigid, Lost Heroes and Berlin-based Northern Irish DJ Cormac making his Montreal debut. SAT Satosphere (1201 St-Laurent) on Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 p.m.–3 a.m., $41.23

Des gags et des paillettes

Across two nights, La Presse will be putting on this night once again with a stellar roster of comedic talent, hosted by Yann Aspirot and Phil Lacroix. Sets from Coco Belliveau, Tranna Wintour, Andrew Khoury and Maxence Garneau are among the bigger names on the bill. Le National (1220 Ste-Catherine E.) on Tuesday, Aug. 5 and Wednesday, Aug 6., 7–10 p.m., $46.50

The Bare Naked Truth of the Words

Put on by Literary Pride/Fierté Litteraire, this event known as “Le Grand effeuillage” sees authors doing a live reading while getting either partially or fully naked. The event is a French-language answer to the Naked Boys Reading and Naked Girls Reading shows in other parts of Canada. Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal (1113 de Maisonneuve E.) on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 8–10 p.m., $15–$35 (sliding scale)

Louche XXL

This night is described as turning Club Soda into “a futuristic queer Studio 54” — and really, what more of a selling point do you need? Nicky Doll’s Louche party is back with a vengeance as La Soirée 100% Drag’s official afterparty, featuring performances from Aizysse Baga, Detox, J4DE Hassouné, Kuntiana, Makayla and Satinée. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent) on Thursday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.–3 a.m., $39.25

Pleasuredome Vol. 3

With DJ sets from local act West End Gays as well as NYC’s Dropo and Toronto’s Karim Olen Ash, the third edition of the 18+ Pleasuredome event at SAT is another event where the Satosphere dome becomes a hedonistic, house music-driven soirée. SAT Satosphere (1201 St-Laurent) on Friday, Aug. 8, 10 p.m.–3 a.m., $43.81

TeQCno

Not only is TeQCno a brilliant name for a rave, the event itself promises to be one giant celebration of LGBTQ+ rave culture. It won’t be in the Satosphere this time, but this ‘90s style queer rave will be soundtracked by Chris Cruse and Matthias Geerts, as well as local DJ Zi!. SAT (1201 St-Laurent) on Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 p.m.–3 a.m., $41.22

Unikorn Vol. 3

Known as “Montreal’s hottest underground queer party”, Club Soda will play host to the third edition of this concert/rave/drag show hybrid. Alongside burlesque and drag, the night will be headlined by American pop singer Mel 4Ever, with Spain’s Jumer and Britain’s Bimini on the decks. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent) on Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 p.m.–3 a.m., $39.25

Bear Playground – Lost in Space

Back to the Satosphere we go — or should we say, the stratosphere. (Both, I guess?) The intergalactic theme of this event goes hand in hand with the visuals, music courtesy of DJ TDon and Barbada, and the space-themed costumes you’re likely to see all around you: jumpsuits, space leather, retro sci-fi fashion, you name it. SAT Satosphere (1201 St-Laurent) on Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 p.m.–3 a.m., $62.81

L’After T-Dance

Now, for the grand finale. Following the Mega-T Dance at Parc Olympique after the Pride Parade will be its official afterparty, and an event tying a ribbon on this year’s Pride/Fierté in general. DJ sets from Dijipoune, Roi Perez and Nene H will be set to cap off this year’s festivities nicely. Sainte-Catherine Hall (917 Ste-Catherine E.) on Sunday, Aug. 10, 10 p.m.–3 a.m., $46.59–$57.56

For more on Fierté Montreal Pride 2025, please visit their website.

