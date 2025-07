Health officials worry that cases could surge at the province’s largest event, the Calgary Stampede, which is currently underway.

Alberta has more measles cases per capita than anywhere else in North America

With 1,230 cases of measles reported in Alberta since March, the province has become a global hotspot for the virus, with the most measles cases per capita of any place in North America.

Health officials worry that cases could surge at the province’s largest event, the Calgary Stampede, which is currently underway and runs through July 13.

“This is the perfect mixing grounds for people that may be coming from a part of the province that have a high number of cases, mixing with people that are in areas with lower viral numbers or transmissions.”

While measles cases in Ontario have declined in recent weeks, there have been a steady rise in new cases in Alberta.

There have been over 3,000 cases of measles in Canada in 2025 following a steady decline in childhood vaccination rates in recent years. The disease was thought to have been eradicated in 1998.

