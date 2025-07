Air Quality Warning: Montreal is the most polluted city in the world today

Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Montreal today, as the city is currently the most polluted city in the world. Montreal is experiencing poor air quality and reduced visibilities due to smoke from forest fires in the Prairies. A heat warning is also still in effect for Montreal today.

According to IQAir, air quality in the city is currently “unhealthy.”

Environment Canada suggests limiting time outdoors and reducing or rescheduling outdoor activities and events. When indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. When there is an extreme heat event occurring with poor air quality, prioritize keeping cool.

Those most likely to suffer health effects from poor air quality are people over 65, pregnant women, young children, people with chronic health conditions and those who work outdoors, who should avoid strenuous activity and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms.

Mild symptoms that could affect anyone under these conditions include nose, eye and throat irritation as well as headaches, while more severe symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or a severe cough.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. If you must spend time outdoors, a well-constructed, well-fitting and properly worn respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator) can reduce your exposure to the fine particles in the smoke. Even though exposure may be reduced, there can still be risks to health.”

For the latest weather and air quality updates in Montreal, please visit the Environment Canada website.

