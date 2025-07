Rounding out the Quartier des Spectacles’s summer music festival season, the 39th edition of Nuits d’Afrique Festival is a one-stop destination for the best in African, Caribbean and Latin music in Montreal, from July 8 to 20. Each evening of the festival promises to be an exhilarating ride of rhythm and free expression.

Across 13 days of music celebration, you will hear some Saharan blues, Afrobeats, Cumbia, Mandingo, Congolese rumba, Nigerian funk and more, across venues such as Club Balattou, Le Ministère, L’Olympia, Théâtre Fairmount and the SAT Dome, as well as Place des Festival downtown. There are too many artists to count at this year’s Nuits d’Afrique, so we have compiled a short list of some standout artists you won’t want to miss. So put on your dancing shoes and get ready to sweat!

This Colombian-Belgian quintet has over 15 years of road experience creating a melting pot of cumbia, mapalé, indie punk, funk and everything in between. La Chiva Gantiva has opened for the likes of Iggy Pop and recently dropped their EGO album, which contains some of their most exploratory work yet, especially with the track “Yo vuelo al revés,” featuring more than 14 musicians and a female choir. Club Balattou, July 8, 8 p.m., $25

The official opening of Nuit d’Afrique is the concert of a Brazilian queen of samba, bossa nova, reggae, ragga, and Brazilian rap. With roots in rhythmic dancing and Jamaican sound systems, Flavia Coelho’s performance will not disappoint. Her latest album, Ginga, was forged through exposure to multiple musical influences, between the bright Parisian suburbs and the Rio favelas. You’ll fall in love with her sound and dance moves over and over again. L’Olympia, July 9, $45

Afrofuturism from the trash can. This wild group from the Congo, which dresses like interplanetary funk invaders (reminiscent of Sun Ra or early Funkadelic), uses a combination of guitars, drum pads, gang vocals, and repurposed trash to create some funky and freaky afro beats punk. Just try to keep up with them live as they take you through their newest Mokano EP. Club Balattou, July 9, $25

Combining his rapping chops with afrobeats, funk, spoken word, and beat poetry, Tumi Molekane, now known as Stogie T, is one of the top hip hop artists from Tanzania & South Africa. He just dropped LASOURS, a traditional Maloyal/ rap album with producer Aleksand SAYA. No one knows what Stogie T is up to. You’ll just have to go and see. Club Balattou, July 11, $25

Moroccan desert rock with a slice of psychedelia meshing Gnawa trances, Amazigh chants, and chaâbi polyrhythms. Bab L’ Bluz has been making waves for themselves since 2018, especially their live KEXP performance, which has recently been taking over music social media. They play Aouicha’s (a traditional three-string lute) and Guembri (bass lute) and have a fiery live energy. You will not want to miss this one, and it’s free! TD stage, July 15, free

A trippy triple-feminine vocalist’s odyssey through Lagos, Morocco, and Reunion Island. We will be subject to the vocal stylings of Aunty Rayzor (Nigeria) and Maya Kamaty (France), and DJ chops of Molyness (Morocco and Quebec) as visuals and the sound system shakes the room. SAT, July 18, $21

Femi Kuti is a Nuits d’Afrique regular and the eldest son of the afrobeats pioneer, Fela Kuti. This year, he is bringing a 14-piece afrobeats jazz band to Montreal, something we saw during the 32nd Nuits d’Afrique. He just dropped a new album, Journey Through Life, which contains his politically charged and catchy single “Politics Don Expose Them.” At 63 years old, Femi is still showing his peers how to do it. TD stage, July 18, free

