The Old Port of Montreal shared a reminder today that the city’s annual fireworks competition — L’International des Feux Loto-Québec — continues for three nights this month: July 24, 27 and 31, at 10 p.m. Most nights of the competition, which began on June 26, feature light shows by specific countries, but this year it wraps up with a tribute to Taylor Swift on July 31.

While tickets can also be purchased through La Ronde (coupled with amusement park entry), and there are plenty of free options when it comes to vantage points to see the fireworks, the Old Port of Montreal is hosting (18+) fireworks parties with DJs from 7 to 10 p.m. all three nights.

