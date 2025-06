What to do today in Montreal

With an Acre at the CCA

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, June 19

Opening lecture & celebration of With an Acre architecture/resistance documentary at the CCA

Berthe Weill, Art Dealer of the Parisian Avant-Garde at the Museum of Fine Arts

Festival de Musique Baroque opens with a parade on St-Paul Street

Francos de Montréal presents Sarahmée at Scène Loto-Québec

Suoni Per Il Popolo presents Watch That Ends the Night Records showcase at Casa del Popolo + Cabaret Noir the Musical at la Sala Rossa

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.