What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, June 18

Francos de Montréal presents Theodora at SAT

Pounding the Pavement. Montreal Street Photography at the McCord Stewart Museum

Croatian cellist Hauser (ex-2CELLOS) plays Place Bell

Also Cool Mag hosts Drink & Draw at Système

Montreal Alliance vs. Scarborough Shooting Stars at Verdun Auditorium

