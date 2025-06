What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, June 4

Montreal Fringe presents The Routine, “Death of a Salesman meets Mr. Bean”

FTA presents C la vie (free, Théâtre de Verdure) June 4 & 5

Metric and the Sam Roberts Band play MTELUS

Toronto folk act the Weather Station play Théâtre Beanfield

Screening of Universal Language at Cinéma du Parc w/ filmmaker Matthew Rankin

