What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, June 10

L.A. industrial metal band Static-X plays MTELUS with GWAR and Dope

Mario Bava series at Cinémathèque Québécoise begins with Black Sunday

Montreal Fringe presents POZ nightly through June 14

L.A. R&B/pop artist Kyle Dion plays l’Escogriffe

RJ Leblanc & Hawa B play P’tit Ours with Joe Grass

