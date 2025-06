What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, June 17

Scottish new wave/pop band Simple Minds play the Bell Centre

Graphic Novel Book Club: Dash Shaw’s Blurry, at Drawn & Quarterly

Vinyl Bar at the W Hotel

Cinéma du Musée screens Possession

L.A. indie rock artist Blondshell plays Théâtre Fairmount

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.