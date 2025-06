What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, June 12

Reno country/rock singer-songwriter Red Leather plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Gabrielle Harnois’s Porosities performance with a kids’ choir at PHI (free)

Jim Jarmusch’s Stooges documentary Gimme Danger screens at Cinémathèque Québécoise

MURAL festival presents the UNIKORN block party on St-Laurent Blvd. (free)

L.A. rock band Hooveriii plays P’tit Ours

