What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, June 11

Pounding the Pavement. Montreal Street Photography at the McCord Stewart Museum

Live R&B at le Mal Nécessaire

YES Employment + Entrepreneurship presents Grant Writing Essentials

Montreal Fringe presents The Waste Land – A Ritual in Five Acts, through June 14

L.A. alt-rock/soul artist Annahstasia plays le Ministère with GLOWZI

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.