What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, June 16

Cinéma Moderne screens Alex Ross Perry’s documentary Pavements

Copenhagen hard rock band Volbeat, Three Days grace play Place Bell

Safar: A Musical Journey Across Cultures at P’tit Ours

Off Cannes x Groupe Cinélande party

Monday Amiright? comedy show at Brass Door Pub

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.