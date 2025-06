What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, June 5

MURAL festival and St-Laurent street fair begins

Last day of FTA! C la vie free outdoor show at Théâtre de Verdure

Flabbergast album launch & immersive sound performance at PHI

Montreal Fringe presents Keir Cutler’s Joan of Arc Ascending June 5–15

The Lyric Theatre “Timeless Broadway” anniversary shows at Concordia June 5 to 7

