What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, June 24

Lap-See Lam’s Shadow Play exhibition at PHI Centre

Suoni Per Il Popolo presents Takako Minekawa, Mineo Kawasaki, Joni Void

England-born Paris-based comedian Paul Taylor brings his “F*** Me I’m French” tour to MTELUS

CF Montréal vs. FC Cincinnati at Saputo Stadium

Cinéma du Parc screens Ang Lee’s 1993 film The Wedding Banquet

