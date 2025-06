What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, June 26

Suoni per il Popolo presents Elle Barbara’s album launch at la Sala Rossa

Jazz Fest presents Clown Core with opener Karneef at MTELUS

Jazz Fest presents Mavis Staples (free outdoor show)

Cinéma Moderne screens Michael Powell’s The Red Shoes

Andrea de Tour b2b Audrey Bélanger at Village Au Pied du Courant

