This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, June 30

Jazz Fest presents Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Suoni Per Il Popolo festival ends with Kara-Lis Coverdale & co at Sacré Coeur de Jesus Church

World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s, Femmes edition

Comedy on Mackay at Kawalees

Toronto surf rock band the Surfrajettes play Bar le Ritz PDB with opener Bloodshot Bill

