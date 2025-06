What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, June 3

Last day to see Thea Patterson’s Unnerving at Festival TransAmériques

Montreal comic Arnaud Soly performs at l’Olympia

Seattle indie folk band the Head and the Heart play MTELUS

Comedy on Mackay

Japanese rock band One OK Rock play Place Bell

