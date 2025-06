What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, June 9

Montreal Fringe presents Admiring Librarians June 9 (w/ opener Eve Parker Finley), 13–15

Visit the Insectarium museum

Montreal Fringe presents Shuttlecock June 9, 12–13, 15

The Allusionist Podcast live at la Sala Rossa

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

